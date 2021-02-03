SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orion Labs, Inc., the leading voice-first, intelligent collaboration platform that empowers deskless workers, today announced Hamilton Princess & Beach Club has selected Orion's collaboration platform to enhance team communication, improve productivity, and support worker safety for its housekeeping, security, engineering, spa, grounds, transportation, and front desk teams. The hotel is a Fairmont managed hotel.
Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has over 75 resorts globally, including iconic hotels like The Plaza in New York, The Savoy in London, and The Fairmont Palm in Dubai. Each hotel offers an unrivaled, luxurious experience founded in exceptional and engaging service. Fairmont is owned by the ACCOR Group, a Paris-based digital innovator in the travel and lifestyle industry with more than 5,000 hotels, resorts, and residences, as well as over 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.
Hamilton Princess sought an alternative to radios to better support staff collaboration resort-wide. The resort considered PTT app vendors during their selection process but ultimately selected Orion because it was the only enterprise solution that offered an intelligent collaboration platform built to support resort staff's ability to provide the highest level of safety, care, and comfort to guests in dynamic environments.
"During the COVID-19 pandemic, we took a step back to evaluate technology that can help us better serve our customers," said Jason Parfitt, Systems Manager at Hamilton Princess & Beach Club. "Orion's easy-to-use, all-in-one platform supports cross-departmental communication, operational control, and dynamic and urgent situation management, making it the ideal solution to modernize our collaboration technology."
Orion's web dispatch console centralizes visibility, management, and decision-making to simplify cross-departmental coordination and enhance productivity across the Hamilton Princess property. The Orion app also enables staff to now instantly communicate 1:1, in groups, or with All-Call workflows.
"Many resorts still rely on out-of-date radios that create a barrier to increasing the productivity and safety of employees and improving customer engagement and satisfaction," said Greg Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Orion. "Orion's intelligent collaboration platform is the ideal system to transform Hamilton Princess's team communications and operations and support their digitalization journey. I am pleased to welcome Hamilton Princess as Orion's newest hospitality customer."
Orion's intelligent platform offers emergency and panic alerts together with advanced location services that greatly enhance the safety of the resort's distributed workforce by identifying emergency situations and automatically starting workflows that alert security and management. Advanced location services show management the exact floor and room location of staff in real-time, allowing managers to deploy resources to team members in duress.
About Orion Labs, Inc.
Orion is the leading voice-first, intelligent platform that empowers deskless workers by enabling real-time team collaboration, process automation, location mapping, and access to enterprise systems to improve workforce productivity, safety and compliance, and customer engagement.
Orion holds 26 patents that support its award-winning solutions and has been named an IDC Innovator. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading investors. For more information, visit http://www.orionlabs.io.
Media Contact
Jacqueline Wasem, Orion Labs, 415-800-5467, press@orionlabs.io
SOURCE Orion Labs