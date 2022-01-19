MILWAUKEE, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammes Healthcare, a leading provider of consulting and project management services, has announced the launch of Hammes Precision™. Hammes Precision™ is a proprietary real estate and retail analytics software tool that enables healthcare providers to determine optimal markets and site locations.
Backed by Hammes' networking planning consulting team, Hammes Precision™ uses relevant data sets, such as local market healthcare use rates, demographics, consumer behavior, specialty-based need for physicians, along with providers' internal data, to understand the specific factors that impact the potential performance of future sites of care.
Hammes Precision™ calculates volume projections, visualizes available medical real estate, evaluates cannibalization from existing locations, and much more. Its visual appeal and ease of use provide an ideal tool for healthcare strategy and planning leaders to facilitate planning sessions and to evaluate network deployment scenarios in real time. Hammes Precision™ is available through Hammes consulting engagements, or it can be directly licensed to healthcare provider teams as a cloud-based tool.
Hammes Precision™ was developed in partnership with Intalytics, a leading predictive retail and location analytics company. Hammes Precision™ utilizes Intalytics' fully matured location analysis software engine, SiteIntel, which has decades of validated methodologies across every market and a broad range of industries, including retail-sensitive healthcare services.
"We are excited to bring Hammes Precision™ to market through our longstanding partnership with Intalytics," said Nancy Connolly, President of Hammes Healthcare. "This tool was specifically developed to help healthcare providers strengthen their network strategy in identifying and planning the ideal location for new market entry, services expansion, and ensuring optimal network coverage."
