FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Hampton Products, a leading provider of residential and commercial security, door hardware, builders hardware, cargo management and portable security products, announced the acquisition of Commando Lock Company, a Michigan-based manufacturer of military grade padlock systems. Hampton currently produces portable security solutions with its Brinks, and BenjiLock brands.
"Our vision at Hampton Products is to be the leading provider of innovative solutions that secure, protect, and connect our customers," said Greg Gluchowski, President and CEO of Hampton Products. "Commando Lock is the epitome of that mission, and well aligned with our strategy to grow Hampton as a best-in-class house of brands."
Commando Lock's US-based manufacturing capabilities also give Hampton added flexibility and capacity to serve its customers as supply chain challenges continue to constrain the overall industry.
Commando Lock was founded in Michigan in 2006 with a mission to make a better, more-secure padlock in the USA. Founded by a 3rd generation tool and die craftsman, Commando Lock used a progressive stamping and assembly process unique to the electric motor industry and applied it to padlocks. This was immediately disruptive to traditional lock manufacturing methods, creating a better product in less time.
"We set out to create a lock that was manufactured with aerospace tolerances," said Patrick Smith, founder and owner of Commando Lock. "With innovative security solutions, Commando Lock compliments the Hampton line of products to offer a better customer experience."
This is the first acquisition under Gluchowski's tenure as CEO which began in 2020. "Hampton has a strong foothold in the security space, but we also see synergies between Commando and our Keeper brand, a full line of cargo management products. We will continue to look for brands with disruptive innovation in our categories and those that are adjacent."
