LONDON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Louie's Lures, an Illinois based company offering handpoured and handcrafted tackle, announced their ecommerce site now allows customers the option to pay with Centric Swap (CNS).
Louie Rohrer, owner and founder of Louie's Lures, said the business grew from his experiences as a child, watching his father and grandfather who loved to craft in the woodshop, and fish in the lake to relax. At a young age, his father and grandfather taught him to handcraft artisan wood lures. Meanwhile, as his fishing skills grew, so did interest in the handcrafted lures that helped him make giant catches. Rohrer opened the doors in 2015, offering anglers the highest quality hand poured soft baits and handcrafted hard baits. "It's all made in the USA," said Rohrer.
The soft plastic fishing baits include core shot soft plastics, soft plastic worms, ned baits, creatures, frogs, and swimbaits. Hard bait fishing lures include jigs, bladed jigs, hand tied crappie jigs, crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and swimbaits.
The website features "Baits With a Cause," products that when purchased result in a five percent donation to a charity such as supporting first responders, military veterans, and autism and breast cancer research. They also offer discount codes for military, first responders, medical staff, and nonprofits.
Louie's Lures sponsors the Team Louie Fishing Team, a community of 9,300 dedicated anglers across the United States. Team Louie Fishing Team members have taken part in the cleanup of nearly five hundred miles of shoreline.
"We strive to be at the forefront of helping with the adoption of crypto within our industry, and upon finding Centric, I realized I'd landed a prized catch!" said Rohrer. "This is one crypto I'll be holding onto, and not tossing it back into the water anytime soon. We will be educating our community about Centric in the coming months."
Tommy Butcher, COO of Centric said, "Louie has fostered a community of anglers around the country who not only enjoy their sport, but take action to maintain waterways for future generations. Louie's Lures doesn't just 'give a man a fish.' Instead, they offer products to yield a lifetime of fish."
"With a bit of imagination, it's easy to see some overlap with Centric," continued Butcher. "We provide Centric Rise (CNR), a cryptocurrency that produces additional yield every hour—with no fishing gear required. We also focus on sustainability and the long term as we seek to solve volatility in the crypto space with a global currency for the next generation."
Learn more about Centric — https://www.centric.com
Read Centric's Whitepaper — https://www.centric.com/whitepaper
Visit Louie's Lures — https://louieslures.com/
About Centric
Centric was conceived with the vision of one day replacing traditional fiat currencies. Blockchain technology will enable a more transparent world and we believe our innovative approach to achieving widespread adoption long-term sets Centric apart from other cryptocurrencies today.
We believe the largest obstacle to the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies is price volatility. Cryptocurrencies, unlike fiat currencies, do not have a central bank to implement monetary policy focused on stabilizing purchasing power. Thus, changes in demand induce massive price fluctuations. The decentralized model to price discovery has made most existing cryptocurrencies nothing more than stocks or commodities, valued on psychology, traded on unregulated stock markets, and susceptible to manipulation. The lack of price stability has prevented credit and debt markets from forming because volatility incurs a premium.
While the rest of the industry focuses on transaction throughput and smart contracts, we focus on solving price stability to realize the economic capabilities that the blockchain enables.
About Louie's Lures
At Louie's Lures, we consider it our duty to provide anglers the tools that are needed to be excellent fishermen. The lures, baits, terminal tackle, and gear we provide are carefully selected. We take our responsibility seriously to ensure our anglers have all the right fishing equipment they need to catch fish.
It's our mission to encourage fishermen to go fishing after long workdays, to empower the artisan by providing a platform to sell their unique products to our anglers, and to connect the fishing community nationwide. Our promise is that every Louie's Lures product that reaches the excited hands of fishermen will serve its intended function and help catch fish.
Media Contact
Tommy Butcher, Centric, 1 800 369 3701, pr@centric.com
SOURCE Centric