LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HANDLE Global, a Louisville, KY healthcare supply chain analytics and fulfillment company, was ranked #284 on the annual Inc. 5000 list for 2021. The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. HANDLE's outstanding 3-year growth rate of 1,633% landed the business inside the Top-500 for the second time and is the 3rd consecutive year of being recognized. Additionally, HANDLE ranks as the second fastest growing company in the state of Kentucky. The company joins an elite group of previous honorees that includes Microsoft, Under Armour, Intuit, Zappos, Patagonia, and many other well-known names.
"2020 forced unimaginable circumstances on the healthcare world due to Covid, but brought tremendous opportunities for us at HANDLE and we were fortunate to be able to execute well. We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the 3rd year in a row and to grow alongside an amazing group of companies," said Kyle Green, CEO and Co-Founder of HANDLE Global. "We are also excited that we have designed a new category in healthcare with CCM®, or Capital Cycle Management, and lean into that as the next horizon of growth for us."
HANDLE's growth rate has been boosted by the company's SAAS business through their award winning CCM®, or Capital Cycle Management, platform. CCM® is an agnostic, category creating Healthcare Operating System that provides a seamless solution to Plan, Procure, Manage, and Dispose of capital assets. Using a proprietary algorithm, CCM® brings actuarial precision to the planning and fulfillment of healthcare capital equipment by generating data-driven decisions for asset replacement based on factors such as age, repair history, utilization, and equipment technology.
"Meetings between Service Leaders and Supply Chain are so much easier to have now because we have all this objective data that we can show them in real time…," says Patti Hoch, Inova Health System's Senior Director of Sourcing, Contracting, and Value Analysis. "HANDLE is definitely transforming capital management."
In addition to the company's core SAAS business, HANDLE's Marketplace connects over 5,500 providers and vetted refurbishers providing procurement and End-of-Life options including equipment renewal, asset trade-ins, and active stockpiling. With HANDLE's invite-only supplier network, the company provides turn-key solutions for Ambulatory Surgery Center buildouts that can save customers up to 20-30%.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
More about HANDLE Global
HANDLE Global provides healthcare supply chain technology and fulfillment solutions that bring actuarial precision to the planning and fulfillment of healthcare capital equipment. HANDLE's CCM®, or Capital Cycle Management, platform provides a seamless solution to Plan, Procure, Manage, and Dispose of capital assets. CCM® uses a proprietary algorithm to generate data-driven decisions on optimal timing for asset replacement based on factors such as age, repair history, utilization, and equipment technology. HANDLE works with hundreds of providers of all types and sizes to provide actionable intelligence, controls, and foresight related to capital equipment fleets and budgets.
More about the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
