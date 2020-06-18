SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StyleBox®, a guided online shopping platform, launched its new Handpicked Fashion subscription box service in beta. The service, aimed at fashion forward men and women, creates personalized subscription boxes individually curated by professional stylists. Each box has a complete outfit, based on customer style preferences, selected from premium brands at an affordable price.
Today's online style shopper is overwhelmed by choice. Online shopping sites, Instagram and Pinterest are filled with pictures of beautiful clothes and stylish models. But translating inspiration into personal style that fits and looks great is a major customer challenge. "How many of us have bought something online, that looked great on the model, and then been disappointed when it doesn't look good in the mirror?" asked founder Janet Proger, "HandPicked Fashion solves that problem taking the outfits you like and adjusting it to your unique body and style."
Handpicked Fashion uses professional stylists to work with a customer's style preferences and hand select outfits that suit their figure type and sizes. The tailored service keeps track of customer preferences, history, and inspirations. The professional stylists use that information to make thoughtful, individualized selections for each box. Stylists, not algorithms, handpick every item from premier, trusted brands at the best prices available.
"Everyone deserves to dress with style. We believe style is driven by human intuition, not shopping algorithms. That's why we are using technology to enhance human talent, not to replace it." says Janet Proger, the founder of StyleBox®. "Our stylists find the clothes that make our customer's look great. We work with premium brands and deliver our customers amazing outfits at an affordable price. Everything we do keeps in mind their unique personality and budget."
Today shoppers may be familiar with popular clothing subscription boxes like Stitch Fix or Trunk Club. The concept is simple. You sign up, state your preferences, and receive shipments directly to your home. You keep what you love and send back what you don't love.
But not all subscription boxes are the same. While selecting your next subscription box pay attention to following details: Does a stylist respond to your requests and feedback? How is the quality of clothes? Are they from high-end brands? Is the cost comparable to the market prices?
"At StyleBox, we aim to solve main frustrations of on-line fashion shopping: selecting new items, matching existing clothes, and finding a unique personal style. We make online shopping easy for fashion-conscious shoppers. We believe our new service makes shopping fun. We want it to be easy for customers to elevate their style and be confident in the way the dress." says Janet Proger, the founder of StyleBox.
The beta version is now available on the web. The service will eventually be integrated into Mobile StyleBox® app under the StyleBox® brand. To learn more about HandPicked Fashion service, visit www.handpicked.fashion
About StyleBox®
StyleBox is a guided online shopping platform with inspiration and curated recommendations from expert stylists. Unlike competitors that provide one-time service, StyleBox builds long-term, personalized relationships, analyzing customers' taste and adjusting to their needs. StyleBox app is now available on Apple App Store and Google Play. The service has thousands of registered users and over a hundred stylists who have uploaded thousands of styles to the platform. StyleBox prides itself on being there for its customers long after the initial collaboration, with ongoing wardrobe support, accessorizing guidance, and beyond.
Recently, USPTO provided StyleBox® with full Registered Trademark status.
To learn more about HandPicked Fashion service, visit www.handpicked.fashion
Media contact:
Julia Guberman
241687@email4pr.com
(650) 847-1621