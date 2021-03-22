WAYNE, Pa., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HandsFree Health™, provider of WellBe®, a secure, HIPAA compliant, voice-enabled virtual health assistant platform, today announced the inclusion of iHeartRadio, the free all-in-one digital music, streaming radio and podcast platform, to the WellBe Medical Alert PLUS System which includes a smart speaker voice assistant and 4G smartwatch. This addition makes WellBe Medical Alert PLUS the first and only medical alert system to provide access to music, news, talk and entertainment from the No. 1 audio company in the United States. iHeartRadio brings free music streaming to all HandsFree Health users, including access to hundreds of the leading radio stations from across the country with a simple voice command.
"The iHeartRadio partnership brings a valuable entertainment feature to our WellBe Medical Alert PLUS system for seniors," said Dennis Boone Chief Consumer Sales and Marketing Officer at HandsFree Health. "We didn't want to be just another personal emergency response (PERS) product. Providing access to music, news, sports and entertainment helps users feel more connected and provides an everyday value to our customers whether they are at home or on-the-go."
iHeartRadio's massive lineup of stations include all genres of music, sports talk, news, and entertainment. HandsFree Health customers can listen to top on-air talent including Ryan Seacrest, Delilah, Steve Harvey, Elvis Duran, Mario Lopez and many more.
"Our goal is to be everywhere our listeners are, on the products and services they use most," said Jessica Jerrick, EVP of Digital Distribution and Platform Partnerships for iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. "The WellBe Medical Alert PLUS System provides such an important service for seniors and we are excited to bring some of the best audio and entertainment content to its users."
iHeartRadio joins the expanding list of information, news and entertainment partners available through HandsFree Health including NPR News®, Accuweather®, Spotify® Premium, and AudiobookStore.com®.
HandsFree Health devices currently offering iHeartRadio include the WellBe Virtual Health Assistant Smart Speaker and WellBe Medical Alert PLUS System.
