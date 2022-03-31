Consumers in Chicago, IL and surrounding areas can now buy online at Happy Daze websites and receive same day local delivery
CHICAGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HappyDaze Smoke & Vape was first founded in 2013 in Frankfort, Illinois, with a simple mission of offering quality products to customers and introducing vaping as a healthier alternative to smoking. Since 2013, the company has grown to a 10 store chain serving customers throughout Chicago, IL, and surrounding areas.
"At Happy Daze we embrace the convenience economy. We know that speed, selection, and affordability remain paramount for smoke and vape consumers, and that's why we're proud to launch our new same day delivery service with Smokeshopnear.me," said Mike Menias, Co-Owner of Happy Daze.
Happy Daze will offer more than 1,000 items for same day delivery, from key smoke and vape staples including rolling papers, glass, cbd, kratom, delta 8, vaporizers, hand pipes, and hookah. Whether customers are midway through their work day and need a vape pen, or simply need some delta 8 to relax from a hard day, shoppers can now access express same day local delivery through one of Happy Daze local delivery websites.
Happy Daze (Bourbonnais)
643 S Main St, Bourbonnais, IL 60914
https://bourbonnais.happydaze.delivery
Phone: (815) 401-7194
Happy Daze (Crestwood)
13229 S Cicero Ave, Crestwood, IL 60418
https://crestwood.happydaze.delivery
Phone: (708) 954-0100
Happy Daze (Frankfort)
7657 W Saint Francis Rd, Frankfort, IL 60423
https://frankfort.happydaze.delivery
Phone: (779) 333-7220
"Happy Daze is one of the largest and most respected vape shops in Chicago. Management and store employees always put our customers first and by offering local same day delivery, we are showing we are listening to their needs" says Diah Darwish, Co-Owner of Happy Daze. "We are incredibly excited to work with Smokeshopnear.me and offer our customers the convenience of local same day delivery."
About HappyDaze
In 2013, Happy Daze founded its first store in Frankfort, Illinois. Happy Daze set out to bring a higher quality and consistency to the industry than what was currently available at the time. Since then, Happy Daze has expanded to 10 stores, and has helped thousands of people quit smoking cigarettes by providing healthier alternatives. Our stores offer the finest curated selection of glass pipes, kratom, delta 8, vaporizers, kits, CBD and tobacco related items, candles, incense, tapestries, glass art, jewelry, and seasonal items. For more information of local delivery, please visit:
https://bourbonnais.happydaze.delivery
https://crestwood.happydaze.delivery
https://frankfort.happydaze.delivery
About SmokeShopNear.me
SmokeShopNear.me is the leading smoke and vape directory and on-demand delivery platform for vape enthusiasts and store owners. Founded in 2021, SmokeShopNear.me enables local smoke and vape businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy of product discovery and delivery. SmokeShopNear.me is committed to empowering merchants with the tools and technology they need to meet smoke and vape customers' rising expectations for convenience. For more information please visit http://smokeshopnear.me
Media Contact
Mike Medias, Happy Daze, (779) 333-7220, mike@myhappydaze.com
Diah Darwish, Happy Daze, (815) 401-7194, bourbonnais@myhappydaze.com
SOURCE Happy Daze