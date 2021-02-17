SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hardscaper today announces the official launch of its online education platform. Sponsored by Techo-Bloc, Hardscaper provides a variety of educational content ranging from podcasts, free courses, interactive videos and more—all available 24/7—to contractors looking to improve or learn new skills.
The Hardscaper official launch coincides with the kickoff of a 6-part event series. Every Wednesday, beginning February 17th, a new episode of LEVEL UP will be released. The series debut features a roundtable discussion with some of the industry's leading designers talking about how their unique styles have influenced the brand identity and growth of their businesses. In future episodes, the topics of digital marketing, sales, construction efficiency, pricing and profits will be covered.
In addition to providing educational resources, Hardscaper aims to build a community of hardscapers, bringing together contractors from all backgrounds; whether they are just starting out or if they're seasoned professionals.
When asked about the idea behind Hardscaper.com, Alex Cadieux, Director of B2B Marketing at Techo-Bloc replied: "The hardscaping industry has so much untapped potential, and those in the industry don't have access to quality educational content. As the leaders of innovation in the industry, we felt it was our duty to create easy-to-access educational content tailor-made for contractors."
Ready to join the Hardscaper movement? Register today at http://www.hardscaper.com.
Hardscaper is more than just an online education platform: it is the start of a movement where knowledge is power. Sponsored by Techo-Bloc, Hardscaper strives to be number one when it comes to hardscaping education. By providing contractors with free construction and business courses, live events and more, Hardscaper is committed to growing the industry, its people and businesses.
Media Contact
Maria-Judith Wreh, Communications and Content Specialist, Techo-Bloc, 1 450-656-2992, mariajudith.wreh@techo-bloc.com
SOURCE Hardscaper