42 Lines, a leader in custom edtech development and creator of Harmonize, a collaborative online communication platform, today announced that it is expanding its growing suite of student engagement tools with Harmonize Q&A. The new capability puts students in control of their learning by allowing them to work together to clarify critical course concepts.
Harmonize Q&A is the latest capability offered with Harmonize, a complete learning and communication platform that provides students with a common space to share ideas and engage more deeply in their learning. The platform supports state-of-the-art online discussion forums, Q&A, live chat, and more--all from a single platform conveniently integrated with your LMS.
With Harmonize Q&A, students (who may remain anonymous) can post questions online, react to each other's responses, and endorse those they find most helpful. Instructors and authors can select a best answer based on this activity or leave the question open-ended to prompt further discussion.
By fostering peer-to-peer collaboration, Harmonize Q&A helps eliminate roadblocks to learning.
"As budgets tighten, we are finding new ways for educators to drive real value from the tools they use to support student engagement," said Marcus Popetz, CEO and co-founder of 42 Lines. "We continue to be guided by insights from administrators, instructors and students. New features like Q&A, Chat, and Student Facilitation options expand what instructors and students can do from a single platform, and make every interaction more engaging to improve learning."
Harmonize recently completed the rigorous IMS TrustEd Apps vetting process for protection of student data, becoming one of the first discussion platform vendors to receive IMS Global's "TrustEdApp" seal. Harmonize is also WCAG 2.1 A and AA compliant and incorporates robust privacy features to assure that your institution can comply with FERPA and other data privacy policies.
Visit https://harmonize.42lines.net/ to learn more.
About 42 Lines
42 Lines has more than a decade of experience developing innovative education technology solutions for higher education institutions and organizations looking to surpass industry standards. Created in response to educator and student feedback, the Harmonize platform seamlessly integrates with learning management systems to create an engaging, collaborative community for dynamic academic discussion, creative and analytical thinking, and in-depth feedback that drives improved learning outcomes. To explore all of the features of Harmonize visit https://harmonize.42lines.net/harmonize-features
