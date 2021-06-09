LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, today announced that is has selected Harmonize by 42 Lines as the winner of its "Online Learning Innovation Award" in the third annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Harmonize is a new kind of online discussion and communication platform that supports every learner by helping them engage more fully in conversations with their peers. Harmonize provides multiple ways for students to participate in discussions, including text, audio, images, and video.
Built for today's online learning environment, Harmonize delivers drag-and-drop simplicity and modern design to enhance online collaboration for both students and educators, and ultimately improve student engagement and deepen learning. The platform's intuitive mobile interface enables anytime, anywhere access to its many conversation features, from one-on-one live chats to group discussions.
"Harmonize is empowering institutions to reach and engage more students, as well as aids in meeting federal rules mandating 'regular and substantive interaction' in online courses," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "Harmonize meets all learners where they are by engaging the student regardless of learning style, preference or ability and ultimately, Harmonize is a "breakthrough" discussion platform for students where they can have a richer, more in-depth, and equitable discussion around the academic topics that interest them. Congratulations to the Harmonize team for taking home our 2021 EdTech Breakthrough Award for 'Online Learning Innovation.'"
The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.
"Harmonize delivers 'breakthrough' efficiencies to instructors while also offering seamless integration with leading LMSs (Canvas, Blackboard, Brightspace and Moodle) to greatly reduce administrative burdens," said Marcus Popetz, Co-founder and CEO of 42 Lines. "And, at a time when exhaustion and inattention are discouraging students from active participation, Harmonize is helping students connect by giving them a way to have more interactive and thoughtful conversations with each other. Thank you to EdTech Breakthrough for validating our hard work on the Harmonize solution with this 2021 EdTech Breakthrough Award."
Among the breakthrough features of Harmonize is multimodal feedback, which enables students and instructors to seamlessly annotate images and video. For instructors, student activity reports and seamless integration with most LMS gradebooks greatly speeds evaluation. Harmonize is also WCAG 2.1 A and AA compliant, engaging students who require enhanced accessibility with a broad range of features, including auto-captioning.
About EdTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.
About 42 Lines
42 Lines has more than a decade of experience developing innovative education technology solutions for higher education institutions and organizations looking to surpass industry standards. Created in response to educator and student feedback, the Harmonize platform seamlessly integrates with learning management systems to create an engaging, collaborative community for dynamic academic discussion, creative and analytical thinking, and in-depth feedback that drives improved learning outcomes. To learn more about 42 Lines, visit 42lines.net. To learn more about Harmonize, visit harmonize.42lines.net.
