TAMPA, Fla., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harmony Healthcare, a national leader in reimbursement, population health, and information technology staffing, joins hospitals, health systems, and healthcare employees across the country in celebrating National Hospital Week. This week of awareness highlights the innovative ways hospitals strengthen their communities, and Harmony is keen to give back to the heroes who have bravely faced the impact of the COVID pandemic. As a demonstration of their appreciation, the team at Harmony created an outreach project to show their support for Tampa General Hospital.
In collaboration with the TGH Foundation and the TGHope Committee, Harmony is sponsoring massage therapy sessions for 500 employees of Tampa General. The selected employees work in departments that recently won the hospital's monthly Gumby award, a recognition that inspires hope and generates inspiration across the TGH system.
"No words can express Harmony Healthcare's deep gratitude to the healthcare heroes at Tampa General Hospital," said Randy Verdino, CEO, Harmony Healthcare. "We salute the doctors, nurses, and other members of the clinical staff as well as the behind the scenes employees who every day rise to the challenge to improve healthcare delivery and the patient experience," Verdino added.
The winning departments include: Complex Medicine 1 6A1, the Emergency Department, Medical ICU 2D1-2, Observation Unit 2K7, Post Anesthesia Care, Primary Care 8A1, the Patient Relations team, the Human Resources and HR/Talent Management teams, and the Volunteer Services team. Like the Gumby Award's namesake, the award represents unrelenting flexibility, steadfast durability, and remarkable resilience. Nominated by TGH team members, a subsequent vote is taken by the TGHope Committee.
"Thank you on behalf of the entire Emergency Department team. It was an honor and a pleasure to accept the Gumby Award for the month of April 2021," said Michele Moran, senior director of Tampa General's Emergency Department (ED), Pediatric ED, Brandon HealthPlex ED, Trauma Services, and Aeromed Transport Program. "The recognition meant the world to us after one of the most trying years of our professional careers. I am so proud of the ED team for being resilient, flexible, and continuously striving for excellence in the care of our patients and families! I am humbled to be your fearless leader!"
Founded in 2010, Harmony Healthcare employs over 500 employees across the United States and serves over 300 clients, including 11 of the top 15 largest health systems, along with major academic health centers, hospitals, physician practices, payers, CPA firms, and VA hospitals. The team at Harmony hopes to make its celebration of healthcare heroes an annual company tradition, recognizing different organizations each year within the industry.
