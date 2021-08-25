TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harmony Healthcare will provide 1 free CEU during a virtual event on ICD-10-CM and ICD-10-PCS annual code updates set to go into effect October 1st. As a leader in reimbursement, health information technology, and population health, Harmony understands the critical nature of these updates and keeping the workforce ahead of the curve. Coding professionals, coding managers, and clinical documentation specialists are invited to familiarize themselves with these updates.
"Harmony is excited to help support the industry professionals that make our work possible," said Taylor Kolligs, Harmony Vice President, Recruitment Solutions. "These updates will empower our professionals while ensuring we are prepared to meet and exceed our clients' needs in this perpetually evolving healthcare landscape."
Dianna Foley, an AHIMA-approved ICD-10-CM/PCS trainer and national presenter, will lead the webinar and focus on guideline revisions for both ICD-10-CM and ICD-10-PCS as well as select code updates, including new COVID-19 codes and changes to coding depression. With over 20 years of experience, Foley progressed through the ranks of coder, department supervisor, and department director and now serves as OHIMA's Coding Education Coordinator. She also works as an independent coding consultant, is an AHIMA-published author, and is a fifth year OHIMA Board Member.
"Dianna is an engaging presenter," said Lisa Knowles, Harmony Senior Director, Client Solutions. "She hits all of the technical points while still keeping the real world in the mix. She is a seasoned professional who can speak to the subject and provide case scenarios to fit the topic."
This free event will take place on September 23 from 2pm to 3:15pm ET. Digital attendance space is limited. All coding professionals and clinical documentation specialists are invited to reserve their space here. Details will be provided regarding CEU issuance and class participation surveys during the event. A recorded version of the webinar will also be made available.
