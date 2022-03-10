FAIRFAX, Va., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HarmonyTech, Inc. has appointed industry veteran Randy "RJ" Kolton Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. RJ will leverage his more than 23 years as a senior business development (BD) and operational executive supporting defense, federal, and intelligence community customers to ensure the delivery of high-quality solutions, expand its support to government customers, and propel HarmonyTech's growth.
HarmonyTech President & CEO Nat Vinod explained, "We are very excited and pleased to have RJ join our team and spearhead the next phase of our corporate growth."
RJ will oversee corporate operations, to include contracting, finance, human resources, IT, and quality. He will also manage and orchestrate corporate growth strategies and BD operations. This will include developing corporate strategic and associated business plans; leading the BD staff; orchestrating the BD lifecycle, which consists of account and client management, business capture, and proposal development; managing corporate communications; extending corporate offerings to new market segments and customers; and collaborating with technologists to develop new service solutions.
Prior to assuming his role at HarmonyTech, RJ was Chief Growth Officer for Brillient Corporation, a full spectrum digital transformation company. His previous industry positions were Senior Vice President (SVP) BD for Synectics for Management Decisions, Inc., SVP BD for Data Systems Analysts, Inc., SVP, Strategy and Corporate Development for Ideal Innovations Inc., and SVP BD for L3 Communications Service Group (LSG) and, concurrently, SVP BD for MPRI, a division of L-3Communications. A retired US Army lieutenant colonel, RJ served for over 22 years in the infantry and as a military strategist in various command and staff positions in the White House, US Central Command, Department of the Army, and the 82d Airborne and 3d Infantry Divisions.
RJ offered, "I am delighted and honored to have the opportunity to join the HarmonyTech team and to support our government clients in accomplishing their critical missions."
About HarmonyTech
HarmonyTech is a leading-edge IT professional services provider that is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 20000-1:2018 registered, CMMI DEV / SVC 3 appraised, that specializes in Agile/DevSecOps Delivery, App Dev, Cloud Migration, Cyber Security, and Enterprise IT services. We have been delivering innovative information technology services and solutions across the Federal government and commercial clients for over a decade. We are a company of passionate technologists constantly evolving in our understanding and application of technology to best fulfill our client's mission needs. We operate under a flat and efficient organizational structure to ensure our hand-picked consultants have the flexibility to take risks and be innovative. We typically work in small, agile teams as we design and develop solutions to address our client's business challenges. Our success is measured with every satisfied customer and employee.
