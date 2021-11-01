FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DataHarmony, LLC, is a qualified 8(a) Joint Venture (JV) formed and approved under the Small Business Administration (SBA) All Small Mentor-Protégé Agreement. DataHarmony is a mission-focused leader in technology integration and comprises a Joint Venture team from Data Systems Analysts (DSA) and HarmonyTech, Inc., an SBA 8(a)-certified company.
DataHarmony is the home to tenacious and passionate technologists constantly evolving to understand and apply technology to fulfill clients' mission needs best. DataHarmony's capabilities and services address real-world challenges for their customers through innovative, forward-thinking, future-proof solutions that deliver proven results. From Wall Street to the battlefield and everything in between, no challenge is too big.
DataHarmony's portfolio of offerings spans the defense, public sector, commercial, and academic markets and includes secure high-end solutions in the cloud, cybersecurity, digital transformation, operational intelligence, and mission solutions. Using their expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, they integrate the best components from their portfolio and key partners to deliver innovative, high-performing, and secure solutions critical to achieving customers' missions.
DataHarmony possesses quality certifications around the standards set by the International Organization of Standardization (ISO) and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Institute (CMMI). Through these appraisals, DataHarmony devotes itself to delivering high-impact technology solutions to organizations and driving their mission success.
About HarmonyTech
HarmonyTech is an SBA 8(a) certified minority owned small, disadvantaged business experienced in providing a broad range of IT Services and supports organizations in their mission through application modernization, creating secure capabilities and increasing efficiency using industry leading Microsoft tools such as SharePoint, Dynamics, .NET Framework, and SQL Server. The company's core focus is solving clients' business problems with a talented team that is eager to learn, passionate about technology, and a determination for seeing the vision accomplished. They have in-depth experience across a wide range of industries and are effective working remotely or at client's location.
