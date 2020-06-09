SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness, the industry's first Continuous Delivery-as-a-Service™ platform, today announced the release of Continuous Efficiency, a new product that enables developers and DevOps teams to proactively manage the cost of their containerized applications and microservices running in the public cloud. Continuous Efficiency is fully integrated into the current Harness Continuous Delivery platform, providing developers and DevOps teams with immediate visibility into the cost of their applications, microservices and clusters.
Developers turn to the public cloud to get applications to market faster, but 35% of cloud spending is wasted. Continuous Efficiency solves this gap by empowering developers to manage their own cloud costs, down to the containerized application and microservice. Instead of CFOs or finance teams reactively managing cloud spend monthly, they can "shift down" this responsibility to developers and DevOps teams, to proactively manage and optimize cloud spend daily on their own. Harness customers who tested Continuous Efficiency in beta saw up to $500,000 annualized savings on their cloud costs.
"Skyrocketing cloud costs are an unsolved problem that burden startups and large enterprises alike. The challenge is how to balance developer self-service and oversight of cloud resources with visibility, predictability and governance around the public cloud," said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and co-founder of Harness. "With budgets under the microscope at every company, the lesson is clear: equip developers with the tools and visibility they need to optimize cost, just like they get today for managing application performance and quality."
With Continuous Efficiency, Harness enables developers and DevOps teams to correlate cloud spend with application deployment or change events from a single platform. Additional benefits include:
- Built for Developers and DevOps – While existing tools are aimed at finance teams or c-level executives who need a high-level aggregated view of cloud spend, Continuous Efficiency gives developers the context and visibility they need to see and manage cloud costs relating to their apps and microservices.
- Root Cost Analysis for Kubernetes and Amazon ECS – Harness provides developers with granular cost breakdown by Cloud Provider, Cloud Service, Application, Microservice and Environment, and also by Kubernetes Cluster, Namespace, Workload, Node, and even Pod. It shows developers the utilized, idle, and unallocated costs of their cloud apps so they can quickly debug inefficiencies and optimize them.
- No Tagging Required – Harness leverages its industry-leading CD model to auto-discover cloud cost for applications, microservices, environments, and clusters. Tagging is a massive pain point for developers and cloud teams, and nearly all other cloud cost tools on the market require cloud resources to be manually tagged.
The Harness platform supports Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. It also supports Kubernetes, GKE, EKS, AKS and Amazon Elastic Container Services (ECS). Continuous Efficiency is fully integrated into the current Harness Continuous Delivery platform and available today to all Harness customers. For more information on Continuous Efficiency, check out our Continuous Efficiency resource or visit Harness.io.
Supporting Customer Quotes
Relativity
"During the first 30 days of implementation, we saw a noticeable change in our cloud spend across our engineering teams, with six-figure annualized savings," said Shelby Lewin, Technical Product Manager at Relativity. "Not only did we save cost, but our engineering team also sped up two months of work on our roadmap for RelativityOne. Any engineering team that's deploying Kubernetes and not proactively thinking about managing cost will fail to unlock its true benefits."
Tyler Technologies, Inc.
"At Tyler, we expect our engineering teams to have complete control of their applications and services, and that includes managing their costs. Since our clusters host applications from many different Tyler business units, it was previously very difficult for our finance team to accurately allocate cloud computing costs to the right P&L," said Jeff Green, Chief Technology Officer at Tyler Technologies, Inc. With Harness, that task becomes trivial and we can shift down this responsibility. Continuous Efficiency takes the burden off our finance team and gives our engineers visibility into their costs as well as the tools and insight they need to reduce costs and make their services utilize resources as efficiently as possible."
DataStax
"There is power in cloud cost data. Having this data available in the Harness platform allows us to see the actual usage of deployed microservices. With that usage data, we can better control the spend and utilization of our platform, as well as be proactive about scaling needs going forward when we see new feature releases that may increase traffic loads," said Frank Moley, Engineering Manager - Cloud Services and Infrastructure at DataStax. "When managing our platform, it's not just having the data, but having the right context and visibility that is easy to consume and act on, so we can make precise decisions faster around our cloud spend."
GoSpotCheck
"We finally have a tool that is friendly to the people spending the money, not just the people counting it." said David Sudia, Senior DevOps Engineer at GoSpotCheck.
About Harness
Based in San Francisco, Harness is the industry's first Continuous Delivery-as-a-Service™platform designed to provide a simple, safe and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight. Harness customers include NCR, Kohl's, Discover Financial, Nationwide Insurance, and McAfee. Follow Harness on Twitter or try Harness for free at harness.io.
