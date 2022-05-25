In this free webinar, learn how deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) can be used in histology or pathology image analysis. Attendees will learn how AI augments preclinical investigation workflows. The featured speaker will discuss case studies of CROs, pharma and biotech and the benefits they experienced from using AI software. The speaker will also discuss how to create AI models without the need for coding for any image analysis task in histology or pathology.
TORONTO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The preclinical phase of drug discovery commonly includes going through numerous histopathological samples. This contributes to the drug development process being time-consuming and labour-intensive for pharmaceutical and contract research organizations. Difficulties also stem from having to detect very subtle changes with high precision and accuracy. Manual quantification of small changes, or specific cell counting, is not only cumbersome but also, often involves high costs.
The digitization of glass slides has paved the way for even more advanced technology like artificial intelligence (AI), to further advance image analysis in a variety of medical fields. AI-based methods have the potential to standardize slide review by reducing bias while increasing the speed and accuracy of analysis.
In this webinar, the featured speaker discusses utilizing a cloud-based software from Aiforia Technologies, for automating image analysis tasks with AI to enhance the CRO's work by providing higher quality data and therefore confidence in this data to their clients across pharmaceutical companies. Through the software, the speaker created several AI models for assessing different markers from the central nervous system (CNS) tissue.
Join this webinar to hear case studies with large pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, discover ways to harness artificial intelligence for higher quality data in preclinical trials and translational research and discuss how deep learning augments workflows, providing quantifiable benefits from CRO to client.
Join Tate York, Director of Digital Image and Analysis, NSA Labs, for the live webinar on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Higher Quality Data in Preclinical Trials and Translational Research.
