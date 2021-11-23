WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Affinity (Affinity) announces the release of ADS 10.4.1. The release focuses on activity-based costing enhancements to add streamlined support for time-based cost components, such as labor and equipment. This method supplements the existing actual method used with supplies. With these changes, the cost of business development across the continuum of care, such as the cost to hire new physicians, adopt a new technique, or build a clinical pathway to drive best practices can now be easily modeled.
Affinity has included a new user experience for a subset of options, providing a natural evolution from Internet Explorer to Chrome and other Chromium-based browsers such as Edge.
"ADS 10.4.1 builds upon the Harris culture of listening to customers and developing solutions that are important to solve current challenges. Identifying business development opportunities as well as unprofitable service lines is critical to a health care provider's survival in these uncertain times. The ADS 10.4.1 release supports this necessity," stated Nikhil Bhatia, Vice President of Research and Development.
These, plus many other exciting enhancements along with the 2022 Medicare Inpatient PPS updates are included with ADS 10.4.1. To learn more about the 10.4.1 release, contact Harris Affinity.
Harris Affinity (Affinity) is a worldwide provider of software solutions to help healthcare organizations optimize the financial potential of their facilities and services. Through integrated and standalone solution options, Affinity's flagship product offerings combine sophisticated cost accounting and contract modeling, budgeting, and financial planning, and analytic tools to deliver the financial details healthcare providers need to support the sustainability of the organization. Harris Affinity, a wholly-owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation, is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts with licensed systems for use at more than 350 hospitals worldwide.
Media Contact
Cristina Ortenzi, Harris Affinity, (866) 569-3375, cortenzi@harrisaffinity.com
SOURCE Harris Affinity