Drag and Drop Automation Engine, HL7 support added to Affinity Decision Support
WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Affinity is excited to announce a focus on end-to-end automation being added to Affinity Decision Support system under a new feature named Automation Engine. This new system uses a drag and drop, no code system that can automate any amount of simple or complex business logic to ultimately remove any manual workload required to get costing data to end users.
Along with this, data from source systems can now also be imported into ADS using HL7 (messaging and FHIR) to streamline loading data into ADS.
"Our customers have been requesting varied level of automation for a number of years. Some want to extract data from source systems directly and load data, while others have asked for more complex logic such as receiving reports after calculations have completed and developing varied levels of escalations if reports are not acted upon" stated Nikhil Bhatia, Vice President of Research and Development. "With this new system, virtually any logic is possible. If you can dream it, the system can do it."
With this version, additional and more streamlined mechanisms are available to not only enter data into ADS, but also create processes that ensure that the data is acted upon and reporting available so that our users are focused on making decisions for their patients quickly.
For more information on HL7 please see our HL7 Solution Brief
For more information on the Automation Engine please see our Automation Engine Solution Brief
Media Contact
Michael Marano, Harris Affinity, (866) 569-3375, info@harrisaffinity.com
SOURCE Harris Affinity