WEST WARWICK, R.I., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris, a global vertical market software provider & acquirer, strengthens the healthcare group's remote care offering through Harris 360 Solutions.
Harris 360 Solutions enables hospital systems, payers, service companies, and providers to deliver Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) services from anywhere with cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity. Harris has partnered with VoCare, the creator of the first professional-grade multi-vitals diagnostic device, to market this unique FDA Cleared Class I Medical Device Data System (MDDS) and FDA Class II Medical Device, providing unparalleled connectivity and security to the healthcare community.
"As the healthcare landscape rapidly moves toward offering more remote care treatment options, gaps have emerged in how the various hardware and software pieces to that puzzle fit together, making it difficult to deliver these services effectively and efficiently," said Scott Thomas, Executive Vice President at Harris 360 Solutions. "Our alliance with VoCare eliminates these gaps as we bring to market a total end-to-end cleared FDA solution that allows for a seamless experience for providers of remote care services." VoCare CEO Steven R. Peabody said, "VoCare is pleased to work with Harris 360 Solutions, integrating our Vitals360® multi-diagnostic professional-grade connected device with the Harris 360 Solution Suite allows VoCare to scale globally with a proven integration and solution partner. The team at Harris has been phenomenal, and we are looking forward to changing the landscape of healthcare together."
The Vitals360® device can perform five physiological measurements, including BP, SpO2, Temp, ECG, and body weight (connected to a Bluetooth-enabled scale). This data coupled with the Harris360 cloud can enable viewing of patient-generated health data anywhere with a cellular connection. It can be uploaded safely into any clinical information system via HIPAA compliant data transfer or the endpoint of one's choosing via the agnostic Harris360 Application Programming Interface (API).
"Our mission is to simplify the process for delivering remote care services, which can be costly and cumbersome to manage," said Larry Grider, Executive Consultant at Harris 360 Solutions. "The platform is entirely customizable to your needs. The single device enables healthcare providers to cost-effectively and efficiently improve remote healthcare services."
To learn more about the Harris 360 Solutions interoperability platform, please visit http://www.harris360solutions.com. To view the Vitals360 device, please visit http://www.vocare.com/vitals360/.
About Harris 360 Solutions
Harris 360 Solutions has over 25 years of experience in providing interoperability and software solutions to the healthcare industry. Harris 360 Solutions' mission is to allow providers and companies focused on Remote Patient Monitoring and Chronic Care Management to deliver the best care possible for patients.
About N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris)
N. Harris Computer Corporation is an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), one of North America's most active acquirers of software businesses. Harris operates over 150 businesses globally across more than 20 industries. Harris Healthcare has over 2,200 employees serving 60,000 customers across 34 countries world-wide.
About VoCare
VoCare, Inc., is an Indiana-based company that developed the world's first professional grade medical diagnostic device. The VoCare Vitals360® collects patient health vitals through wireless technology and can be used for Point-of-Care and Remote Patient Monitoring to empower management of multiple chronic conditions while providing the following health measurements: (1) Blood Pressure; (2) Pulse; (3) Pulse Oximetry; (4) Temperature, and (5) Electrocardiography (ECG). The VoCare Vitals360 is a powerful diagnostic stand-alone device that addresses new CMS initiatives and is ideal for use by Home Healthcare professionals and in Chronic Care Management.
