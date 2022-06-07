For the third time, Heilind Electronics was honored by HARTING for the Outstanding Support of Products, Year-Over-Year Sales Growth and First–Class Customer Support
WILMINGTON, Mass., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics (Heilind), a leading global distributor of electronic components, was recently recognized by HARTING Technology, as the 2021 North American Broadline Distributor of the Year. HARTING's North American Broadline Distributor of the Year award is based on the outstanding support of HARTING products, year-over-year sales growth, and first-class customer support in North America.
"Heilind continues to be one of our largest distributors in North America. During our partnership, Heilind has earned this award in 2018 and 2020, and now again in 2021," said Jon DeSouza, President & CEO of HARTING Americas. "They continue to prove themselves to be a true partner to HARTING. I am looking forward to seeing what HARTING and Heilind achieve together in the future."
"It is an honor to be recognized by HARTING in North America as their premier distribution partner. Receiving this award for the second consecutive year is a testament to the dedication of the entire Heilind team," said Robert Clapp, President & CEO, Heilind. Clapp continued, "We are committed to delivering exceptional customer service in our engagement with HARTING. We look forward to many years of continued collaboration and success together."
The HARTING portfolio of products is an important component in Heilind's full suite of interconnect, electromechanical and sensor solutions, serving to meet the interconnect needs of customers large and small. HARTING products are used in a variety of industries, including mechanical and plant engineering, broadcast and entertainment, data centers, factory automation, power generation and distribution, industrial electronics and telecommunications.
