HARTLAND, Mich., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority announced it has joined the MITN Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. bidnet direct's MITN Purchasing Group connects over 250 participating agencies from across Michigan. The purchasing group provides a transparent bid process through which the bid is available to all vendors at the same time. The Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority invites all potential vendors to register online with http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn to access its upcoming solicitations.
The Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority joined the purchasing group in June. The Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority will utilize the system to streamline the purchasing process including bid management, bid distribution and vendor relations. The MITN Purchasing Group is a single, online location for managing sourcing information and activities and provides 254 Michigan local government agencies the tools needed to have a transparent bid process while minimizing costs and saving time.
The MITN Purchasing Group expands an agency's vendor pool and enhances vendor competition without increasing distribution costs. In addition to the existing vendors on the purchasing group, all vendors looking to do business with the Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority can register online: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn. The Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority invites all interested bidders to register today.
Registered vendors can access open bids, related documents and files, additional addendum and award information from all participating agencies. In addition, the MITN Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.
With one click, the Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority can now see how many vendors match a specific opportunity, how many have downloaded documents, responded and more. Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority also has its own, branded page on the public side of the MITN Purchasing Group in which tax payers can view all closed bids and any awarded information.
Vendors may register on the MITN Purchasing Group: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn. bidnet direct's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.
Other local Michigan government agencies looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the MITN Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.
About the Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority:
Located in North-East Livingston County, MI, we provide fire & rescue protection from three stations utilizing 2 Engines, 2 Rescue-Engines, 1 Ladder/Aerial, 3 medical/brush fire response units, 1 dive rescue unit, and 2 dive rescue boats.
For the fastest medical intervention, our apparatus are equipped for emergency medical response. In addition, twelve Automatic External Defibrillators (AED's) and three mechanical compression (CPR) machines are in use for rapid response and increased successes rates of cardiac emergencies.
We are responsible for fire protection, rescue, and emergency medical response to a population of 22,000 people in Hartland and Deerfield Townships. In addition, we provide fire protection by contract to portions of Tyrone Township and the Lake Shannon Association, for a total coverage area over 80 square miles.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the MITN Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
