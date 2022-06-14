REMLogics, LLC (REMLogics), a leader in modern, cloud-native real estate management ERP applications announces Hartman Income REIT Management, Inc. has selected REMLogics to manage their $809 million portfolio of commercial real estate assets.
Hartman is a Houston based commercial real estate owner and operator of retail, industrial, and warehouse properties located in key Texas markets. Markets include Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio – totaling over 8 million total square feet with over 2,200 tenant leases.
"We are very excited to work in partnership with Hartman and we value their 38 years of commercial real estate management experience. We stand ready to help take their business to the next level," shared Donnie Law, CEO and Chief Software Architect at REMLogics.
Hartman will use the REMLogics platform to manage customer relationships (CRM), deal flow, properties, tenants, leases, billing, finance and accounting workflows, investments and investors information, and real-time reporting data.
Daniel Robinson, Chief Information Officer at Hartman shared, "In order to support our aggressive growth strategy we needed a real estate management ERP solution that would automatically scale with our business and provide flexible, automated workflows. With REMLogics we are able to make the applications our own and provide our team with a far more superior ERP than we have currently."
"We selected REMLogics because their modern platform can adopt new technologies as they are introduced, integrate using industry standard REST API endpoints, and provide mobile-ready applications right out-of-the-box," Robinson added.
REMLogics is best known for providing real estate companies with an eco-system of modern, cloud-native real estate management applications built on an enterprise no-code development platform.
"Our customers benefit from a modern platform that provides future-proof investment protection. The platform was architected for the cloud which lessens the burden on IT. It is scalable, provides advanced security, fosters sustainable customizations, and enables innovation.," Law said.
About Hartman
Hartman is a premier property management company with extensive experience acquiring, owning, managing, and leasing commercial office, retail, light industrial and warehouse properties located in Texas. Since 1983, Hartman and its affiliated entities (including founder, Allen R. Hartman) acquired interests in more than 90 real estate assets totaling $809 million. For more information, visit about:blank [http://www.hi-reit.com __title__ null].
About REMLogics
REMLogics is redefining real estate management ERP for commercial and residential communities. Customers benefit from a modern, cloud-native solution built on the industry's only enterprise no-code development platform. REMLogics is designed for mobility and integration so customers can respond faster to the ever-changing technology and real estate landscape. Learn how you can drive innovation, embrace new technologies, outpace the competition, and future-proof your real estate management ERP investment by visiting http://www.remlogics.net.
