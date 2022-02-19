PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Internationally acclaimed global blockchain development company, HashCash Consultants takes great pride in announcing its contributions in the field of digital asset innovation in the MENA region. The listing of Bitcoin Fund on the Dubai Nasdaq Exchange in June 2021 is considered the first listing of the digital asset variety in the Middle East. This event was reportedly followed by a stark surge in blockchain and digital asset adoption.
HashCash has participated in several projects providing white label cryptocurrency exchange and payment solutions to institutional crypto ventures and financial institutions in the region. "With several forthcoming projects in the pipeline, apart from those accomplished, we're positive about driving blockchain and digital asset innovation in the MENA region," remarked Raj Chowdhury - a blockchain pioneer and HashCash chief. "We've tasted success with our past projects and it gives us the confidence to take up newer challenges diversifying the investment landscape in this region." He has, in an earlier interactive session, admitted that Middle-Eastern countries are offering an ecosystem conducive to blockchain and crypto growth.
HashCash designed white label cryptocurrency exchange software has created quite a stir with institutional enterprises in the US and overseas. The software is known for its agility and scalability. The white label cryptocurrency exchange solutions boast of:
1. A multicurrency, SegWit enabled, multi-signature, high-frequency trading platform for digital assets
2. Support for major world fiat currencies such as USD, Euro among others
3. Bank-level defenses to protect users from hacks such as 3-point architecture and DB encryption
4. Multi-signature cold wallet and encrypted hot wallet
5. Support for multiple cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, XRP, HCX, and ERC20 tokens
6. An architecture that allows Cryptocurrencies to be added or removed easily as per your requirements
7. Advanced features such as SegWit, BIP-32, Firebase among others
8. Facilitating conduction of geography-specific user KYC and AML checks for compliance
9. Availability in iOS, Android, and Web versions
HashCash Consultants is rated as a worldwide top provider of crypto exchange solutions by a global rating and reviews firm. It also holds the title of the top blockchain development company, globally.
Technology-wise, HashCash assumes a progressive stance; frequently proposing solutions to real-world problems. It has recently conceptualized a model for the prevention of child trafficking and DNA sequencing. HashCash has previously collaborated in fields of biometric automation, digital identity solutions, space technologies, and more.
Governments across the globe have imposed varying degrees of regulations on cryptocurrency; ranging from welcoming to highly taxed. Amid such conditions, it is hard to locate a jurisdiction that offers an ideal balance of legislative sanctions and infrastructure. Considering as much, MENA offers the optimum balance that organizations like blockchain enterprises like HashCash look for.
- About HashCash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
