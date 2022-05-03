The US-based company is offering special rebates for enterprises and institutions seeking blockchain incorporation and business optimization, for a limited time.
PALO ALTO, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global blockchain development company HashCash Consultants made a special announcement this week, offering institutional investors and enterprises a special chance to acquire their critically-acclaimed white label products and solutions at discounted rates. Potential buyers get a chance to buy white label blockchain-powered solutions at up to a 50% rate for a limited period.
Blockchain is a major disruptive force in the present world growing at over 85.9% annual growth. 6 out of 10 respondents in a Gartner CIO survey acknowledged thinking about incorporating the technology into their existing structure. Integral to cryptocurrencies, blockchain can also accelerate transactions at negligible operational charges across borders, eliminating intermediaries. As such, the BFSI and fintech sectors have been the greatest adopters of blockchain technology, along with supply chain management.
HashCash CEO and noted blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury states, "The implementation of blockchain across multiple industrial sectors is easily feasible due to the technology being fundamental. HashCash looks forward to working with dedicated organizations already considering the utility of blockchain technology in their existing or upcoming operations."
The top-rated white label products in the HashCash stable include crypto exchange software and crypto payment processors. The former is for enterprises seeking to venture into crypto trading services, while the latter helps businesses receive payments in Bitcoin. Other HashCash solutions include HC Remit, HC Corporate Payment, HC Commerce, ICO Platform, and more. HashCash also offers additional products for AI, IoT, Big Data, and IT Services.
"Blockchain's increasing relevance is not only spearheaded by the global crypto revolution but also for its versatile utility across sectors that benefit from transparent transaction records visible across the entire network, in real-time. The technology is also powering upcoming innovations such as the metaverse and web 3.0", mentioned Chowdhury, who had previously spoken on the need for inclusion of cryptocurrency in 401(k) plans.
HashCash products have been used by more than 500 global clients in more than 100 countries. The company has been awarded top honors in global blockchain development. HashCash recently announced the development of a "digital will" model powered by blockchain smart contracts, and the construction of a 2-acre HashCash Park as part of its expansion plans.
HashCash's announcements provide a great opportunity for enterprises seeking accelerated growth and opportunities through white label products for their existing or new setups. The digital age will help businesses willing to evolve and undergo a transformation through technology.
- About HashCash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
Media Contact
COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info
SOURCE HashCash Consultants