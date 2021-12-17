PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global blockchain development company, HashCash Consultants is pleased to announce a collaborative partnership with an international cybersecurity cluster in building a digital identity laboratory.
The Digital Identity Laboratory is to be launched upholding the principles of transparency, and good governance to maintain the highest level of market neutrality.
The outcome of the project may be implemented on the national or organizational landscape to allow worldwide organizations to test and certify their digital identity solutions.
"The digital identity laboratory will benefit organizations worldwide by encouraging adoption of digital identity solutions and also ramping up the innovation of digital asset management," explained Raj Chowdhury, founder, and CEO of HashCash Consultants.
HashCash banks on the strengths of professionals from both organizations for the success of the project that will take organizational security and protection of personal data to the next level.
"Both organizations believe in digitally securing personal data and hope to inspire several public-private partnerships in the digital identity management space," replied Chowdhury when questioned about the future of such collaborations.
HashCash has previously taken innovation in the digital identity domain to various heights with its DI verification platform, activation of Blockchain DI in COVID vaccine administration. Recently, HashCash has been recognized as the top blockchain development company by a global research firm and has also made its presence felt in the space commodities sphere.
The digital identity laboratory is built to encourage all individuals, organizations who wish to contribute, create, shape, and experiment with conceptual designs in this space, to support and use the product materializing your own innovation using the support. Through this effort, the participant organizations want to create an innovation-through-cooperation model for the world to witness.
- About HashCash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers crypto exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
Media Contact
COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info
SOURCE HashCash Consultants