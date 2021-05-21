PALO ALTO, Calif., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFT is undeniably the newest star in the crypto domain. It has gained considerable popularity with artists and musicians worldwide and is strongly endorsed by celebrities.
HashCash is a global blockchain development company offering a myriad of blockchain and other high-end technology-driven services and financial products. Mere weeks into the extension of services into the NFT development, the said department received an overwhelming response from NFT seekers.
After artists, musicians, and celebrities from the entertainment industry, it is now users and influencers from TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter that gravitating towards NFT.
"We are absolutely thrilled with the volume requests streaming in from disparate platforms," said Raj Chowdhury, Founder, and CEO of HashCash Consultants, "more value should now ride on digital content, created in whichever format."
NFTs serve to authenticate originality and provide proof of ownership. They also enable tracing the history of ownerships. Thus, protecting the originality of art, music, collectibles, and other forms of digital content from piracy or plagiarism. The NFT holds value and can be collateralized.
HashCash is concurrently working on providing crypto solutions to an Egypt-based fintech and complete ICO solutions to a UAE-based Food brand.
"NFT does a great service to the community of creative individuals in terms of fairness and value of merit. We hope the benefits of NFT may be applied in other sectors just as much," adds Chowdhury.
As the world tends to grow increasingly digitized, more innovations on the principles of NFT are expected to surface. Team HashCash, in the meantime, shall work keeping an active innovation front.
- About HashCash Consultants:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers custom crypto exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
