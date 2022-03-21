PALO ALTO, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global blockchain development company HashCash Consultants claims to have played a significant role in spurring the country to scale up activities in the crypto-sphere. The formerly budding crypto sector of UAE has received a boost following a stream of foreign investors. HashCash, apparently, has made a contribution to the sudden transformation in this horizon.
"Today the search results relating to crypto in UAE returns reports of Russians liquidating crypto in the UAE for real estate to get their assets out of Russian jurisdictions," comments Raj Chowdhury blockchain pioneer and HashCash chief. Evidently, global investors turn to the Gulf state every time their fortunes are at risk. The time is now for crypto and the state is prepared to take a stash of Bitcoins for real estate.
"Such crypto-power was formerly wielded by Singapore and other countries of Oceania that was considered the supreme crypto hub offering refuge to crypto enterprises and individual owners."
HashCash has accomplished multiple successive projects in the crypto domain spanning the greater portion of the past year. The company still has a team in the UAE working on their current project.
"It is, therefore, safe to assume that we have been a significant part of the crypto-revolution in UAE," smiled Chowdhury.
On the development front, HashCash has announced its participation in building a consortium for a digital media brand. It has also provided a blockchain solution to a NY-based luxury brand to secure its design authenticity. It has also been in limelight for providing crypto exchange technology across the MENA region.
HashCash CEO is a known advocate of decentralized technologies. He has predicted the crowd shift from pure Forex to Forex-crypto integrated technology. On a separate occasion, he has predicted a trend of novice traders flocking to CFD trade.
The transformation brought about in the crypto space in the UAE had begun in mid-2021 with the onslaught of ventures in the decentralized realm. Crypto exchanges were among the first enterprises to sprout in this region, followed by payments and fund transfers comprising the overall growth in this sector. DeFi, NFTs and Metaverse are presently gushing in.
- About HashCash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers crypto exchanges and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
