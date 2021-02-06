PALO ALTO, CALIF., Feb. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global software company, HashCash Consultants, announces its plans to go public in 2022. Going public is a significant move on their course for any organization. It is no different for one as young and ambitious as HashCash consultants with speculations in the air regarding the appropriate timing of the move. While most parts of the plan are still under wraps, the company targets a tentative date, next year, to get listed on the major exchanges.
Through its operational years, HashCash Consultants have earned the faith, goodwill, reputation, and recognition by dint of skillfully leveraging the utilities of high-end technologies. The top management agrees that going public is the obvious next thing with regard to the expansion and execution of their plans.
The company, its investors, its management, and staff are looking to wear this transition from private enterprise to public with pride. The company is expected to make its presence felt by furthering its reach to various industries.
HashCash Consultants strive to introduce blockchain solutions to industries to facilitate secure and convenient transactions. It emphasizes the need for industries to adopt the technology for its security, ease of implementation, and cost-effective nature.
In a recent development, HashCash Consultants has tied up with a US-based bank and an Australian enterprise to support their payment architecture and assist with asset movements across borders, respectively. With diverse partnership programs with budding enterprises and collaborations to its name and several others in the process, HashCash now aims for higher.
CEO, Raj Chowdhury says, "After running the company on trust and transparency for years, gliding through the challenges, accepting the recognitions, we're now looking forward to the prospect of opening to the public to speed growth and further transparency and accountability."
- About the company:
HashCash is a global software company offering solutions in Blockchain, AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & Digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers crypto exchange solutions, Payment processor software, ICO services, and customized Blockchain use case development. It propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
Media Contact
JOANNE FOSTER, Commercial Concern, +14158003465, joanne.foster@commercialconcern.com
SOURCE Hashcash Consultants