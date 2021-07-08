PALO ALTO, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The importance of data is paramount in the prevailing times. Be it industrial, educational, medical, or financial - data drives the businesses. HashCash Consultants prioritizes necessity-based innovation and often propagates concepts and theories meant to ease off technical bottle-necks.
Global Blockchain development company, HashCash Consultants, embarks on a new initiative towards the construction of a Health Passport. The increase in the global population and their need to avail healthcare amenities gives rise to an enormous amount of data from each person. The health care facilities eclipse research institutes, bio-equipment engineering firms, and insurance companies - all of whom require access to patient data to construct better equipment to upgrade the hospitals and clinics.
"The Health Passport is an all-inclusive distributed ledger that records every doctor's visit from birth to death," says Raj Chowdhury, Founder, and CEO of HashCash Consultants.
Health data is normally stacked in an unstructured format across the healthcare systems in most developing countries of the world.
"This initiative aims to club all data pertaining to each individual on a single blockchain. Health Passport may be implemented globally by nations and linked to national identity proofs for enhanced credibility".
Each clinical visit requires an update on the same blockchain. Individual patients remain the owner of their health records and the same may only be accessed with their Digital Identity. Only the Digital Identity unlocks each patient's health data.
Individuals in particular cases may choose to share part or whole of health records with research institutions and equipment manufacturing firms. The system may allow incentives for the cooperation of such patients with relevant organizations. Those incentives may be in tokens that serve to lift a part of their medical expenses off.
"Tokenized benefits in return for shared data has been thought about by many organizations," adds Chowdhury.
"Our system emphasizes solely linking them to a blockchain."
HashCash has previously theorized Vaccine Passport in terms similar to this. The Health Passport envelops other aspects.
Healthcare ranks among the basic amenities that citizens are entitled to. Innovation, on the medial front, should be directed to minimize physical agonies brought about by critical conditions. HashCash aims to resolve such critical situations by means of technology.
About HashCash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers custom exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
