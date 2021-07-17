PALO ALTO, Calif., July 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HashCash Consultants, a California-based blockchain development company successfully brings diverse businesses onto the blockchain. HashCash has devised several businesses and business ideas to serve as a 'backing' for a utility token. In other words, several utility tokens were designed to represent a tangible production-oriented business.
Initially, the crypto tokens, powered by blockchain, only simplified remittance, fund transfer, and the likes. It was mainly viewed as a financial 'lever'. HashCash becomes one of those blockchain developers and consultants to bust the concept. From a number of projects accomplished by HashCash Consultants, it is clear that blockchain applications may be designed to solve a wider range of world problems.
"When we started out, we mainly focussed on a range of financial products to tie up to a crypto, although we advocated the concept and proposed its adoption to various industries," recounts HashCash Chief and Blockchain Pioneer Raj Chowdhury.
"Over the years we have helped link a number of businesses to their own crypto token."
HashCash has in the past developed cross-border asset transfer applications for several financial and non-financial organizations. HC Remit, a HashCash product has found use across the globe with prominent financial institutions.
Lately, HashCash has joined forces with several revolutionary business ventures providing technology and support from inception to their launch. These ventures involved devising utility tokens representing a resourceful business idea such as an expanding grocery chain and exotic wine storage facility.
HashCash team has strengthened its resources over the past six months to keep pace with the rise in market opportunities.
"Businesses these days are pivoting their models to be representable through a digital asset. As the earliest proponent and advocate of decentralization, we feel privileged to participate in these ventures," concludes Chowdhury.
The transition in business approach has a lot to do with the image of cryptocurrency and organizations, like HashCash, have been instrumental in creating the visibility of the high-yielding prospects.
About HashCash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers custom exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
