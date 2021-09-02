PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global blockchain development company HashCash Consultants opens up to exchange affiliates. The affiliate program invites organizations to participate in a synergic cryptocurrency exchange marketing exercise and earn commissions.
How It Works:
(i) HashCash provides the affiliates with a cryptocurrency exchange UI interface for an additional fee under your company's brand name.
(ii) Affiliate's exchange order book will show all offers from PayBito, multiple global exchanges, and other PayBito affiliates.
(iii) Affiliate markets the exchange and brings in customers.
(iv) The customers can place offers that are matched in the PayBito exchange ecosystem.
(v) An affiliate could be the maker or the taker of an offer, the commission is computed as 0.1% for the Maker and 0.2% for the taker.
(vi) Affiliate's commissions are disbursed every month.
(vii) Affiliates can pull a report of your customers, fees, payment schedules, and other details from your account's reporting module.
(viii) There is an initial refundable retainer of $5,000.
(ix) The retainer is fully refunded when the affiliate's earnings exceed $15,000.
"Through the exchange affiliate program, we float an opportunity to interested organizations to collaborate and reap profit marketing our digital asset exchange," said HashCash Chief and Blockchain pioneer, Raj Chowdhury.
"This program also offers a slice of the ground-breaking technology that has had a disruptive influence across industries."
The affiliates are entitled to 40% of the maker and taker fees. Additionally, they are offered exposure to the technology behind a Whitelabel crypto exchange alongside earning an exchange license.
This mutually beneficial tool for both parties. It is safe to state that it constitutes quite a novel entry scheme into the crypto sphere. As HashCash CEO iterates, the only route to sustained growth in this sphere is through a synergic approach rather than contention.
About HashCash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers white label crypto exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
Media Contact
COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info
SOURCE Hashcash Consultants