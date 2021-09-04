PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The internationally acclaimed blockchain development company, HashCash Consultants, invites financial institutions to a trial run on its digital asset exchange.
For institutions and enterprises looking for a one-stop exchange platform and cryptocurrency liquidity, HashCash offers a solution. With an integrated foreign exchange, this platform encapsulates all possible utilities that may be asked of a virtual currency exchange solution. Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum Classic, Ethereum, HCX , and moro altcoins are registered in the Paybito exchange with the option to add more aggregators. The platform facilitates fiat currency purchases.
"HashCash presents an opportunity for financial institutions and enterprises to launch upgraded products and services keeping up with the diversifying business and investment models or simply installing an alternative payment and liquidity platform," says Raj Chowdhury, HashCashFounder and CEO.
The platform is ideated and maintained by a team of professionals with wide experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. The application is available for download on iOS and Android-powered devices. HashCash cryptocurrency exchange solution comes at a reasonable price and best-in-class security blanket.
"The HashCash product warps concept and technology to produce a design 'growth engine' for alternative business and investment ideas. The proof lies in the performance graph of Bitcoin," adds Chowdhury.
HashCash crypto exchange solution is created to benefit Banks, Forex, and Equity Brokerage firms, and insurance companies.
HashCash designed White label cryptocurrency exchange software finds use across five continents. It enjoys high ratings and encouraging responses from its global clientele. This is reflected in HashCash grabbing top rungs, consistently, among blockchain development companies.
About HashCash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers custom crypto exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
