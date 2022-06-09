The US-based blockchain specialist offered its white label crypto exchange solution to a major financial services institution venturing into crypto trading services in Brazil.
PALO ALTO, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HashCash Consultants makes its foray into the rapidly growing Latam crypto community, starting off with a strategic partnership with a prominent financial services provider in Brazil. The venture marks the debut of HashCash in the South American continent. HashCash offerings are now deployed across 6 continents, in over 26 countries worldwide.
Blockchain-powered crypto exchanges act as trading platforms where people can make digital asset transactions, similar to stock exchanges and forex. White label crypto exchange solutions offer institutional investors a chance to present crypto trading services to their clients. Prioritizing trust and transparency, the trading platform combines high-performance exchange features with cutting-edge security, regular updates, and round-the-clock maintenance support.
HashCash CEO Raj Chowdhury, a noted blockchain pioneer, asserts, "The increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies, metaverse, and other blockchain applications across Brazil does not go unnoticed. HashCash takes pride in contributing to the region's digital financial revolution, empowering people with financial inclusion and transparency."
Brazil ranks 5th among nations with the highest crypto-owning population with over 10 million digital asset owners, a rough 5% of the population. The ruling government passed a crypto regulation bill and allocated requisite resources for CBDC. The nation's development bank officially launched the Brazilian Blockchain Network in the previous month, attempting to bridge other institutions and instill public trust.
"The progressive Brazilian government is playing an efficient role in creating the right environment to stimulate growth across the nation's crypto community. The domain will soon grow into one of the biggest revenue sources and contributors to the nation's economy," concluded Chowdhury, who had previously spoken against the EU's crypto-punitive laws and how inflation will affect cryptocurrencies.
HashCash is a front-runner in global blockchain and crypto innovation including UAE and the US. The company recently announced up to 50% discount on all its white label products and solutions with expansion plans across Dubai and Kolkata, India. HashCash has been recently awarded the top blockchain development company in San Fransisco, another achievement in its long list of recognition for excellence in blockchain technology.
The mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies has changed the global financial landscape, especially across South America. HashCash's partnership with the major financial services provider from Brazil will help the company leverage growth and business opportunities from cryptocurrencies.
- About HashCash Consultants:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
