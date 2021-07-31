PALO ALTO, Calif., July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Billbitcoins is a global crypto payment processor handling daily transactions up to a million, in crypto and fiat. Apart from being a prominent payment processor it also provides payment processing solutions to businesses across continents. In its newest venture, Billbitcoins is to provide a crypto payment processing solution to Malaysian fintech.
The product will be designed to process payments in fiat and crypto. The development team is working on integrating core Billbitcoins technology with improvised features focussed on non-exposure to the volatilities of the crypto market. The Beta-version of the solution is scheduled to be deployed by the 15th of August.
"Billbitcoins has been operational in the financial and fintech sector exhibiting its capacities with flair and gaining much popularity over time," remarked Raj Chowdhury, Managing Director of HashCash and blockchain pioneer.
"Our venture with the Malaysian fintech company is certainly special to us given the common territory of work and ideals we share. The project is targeted to facilitate the swift transfer of funds to avoid the fluctuations of the crypto market."
Billbitcoins team has provided payment processing technology solutions to several projects alongside virtual currency exchange solutions. The HashCash-designed payment processor application gets periodically upgraded and checked for performance quality to be able to support the steadily increasing volume of transactions it facilitates.
Billbitcoins payment processor aims at the elimination of middlemen, facilitates transactions from your computer or handheld device to anywhere in the world, with zero chargebacks. It also boasts of a robust identity theft protection mechanism. Billbitcoins remains strong on security protocols.
"The team behind Billbitcoins is dedicated to enhancing concurrent payment processes and routinely performs tests to ensure minimum latency in transactions," explained Chowdhury.
As a native transaction software of HashCash, Billbitcoins is comparable to the best in the market and delivers at fractional charges compared to prevalent payment processing systems.
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers custom exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
