PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global payment processing software, Billbitcoins - a HashCash product, announces a hike in digital transactions, in both digital assets and fiat, since the beginning of the second quarter.
Every small business spanning every industrial sector has borne the brunt of the pandemic and suffered from shrinkage in purchase volume and production.
As the world gains a shield from inoculations and GDPs tilt upwards, Billbitcoins, too experience the surge in digital transactions; up by 35% since April 2021.
"Reports of growth since the beginning of the second quarter are indicative of the restoration of economic powers among the common people as well as the general adoption of the Billbitcoins payment processing system," remarked Raj Chowdhury, Founder, and CEO, HashCash Consultants.
"While growth in fiat transactions is indicative of economic growth from the revival of services in many dormant sectors, a spike in crypto transactions implies a shift in the global investment paradigm."
Billbitcoins incorporates a series of protective features that lifts the risk factor off the client-side. Merchants and customers can safely transact on this framework without a thought on fraudulence or identity theft or disclosure of sensitive information. The application also removes the middleware/intermediary entities, thus, rendering the transaction cost-effective. The robust bitcoin network underlying Billbitcoins assures that any fraudulent transaction can be traced to its source. Businesses may securely leverage the Billbitcoins payment processor and transact with any entity in any corner of the globe.
The Billbitcoins technology has in the past been adopted by several fintech startups and marketplace software to facilitate domestic and international fund transfer.
"The surge in transaction volume calls for the celebration of the global economic recovery more than the fulfillment of any siloed target," concluded Chowdhury.
About HashCash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers white label crypto exchange solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
