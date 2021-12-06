PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global blockchain development company HashCash Consultants expands its area of expertise by offering white label solutions for forex, commodities, and the stock markets.
HashCash-designed solutions have become the preferred platform choice among traders with their cutting-edge features and easy-to-use UI. Offerings from the global blockchain specialists include white label products featuring high utility and profitability for forex, stock, and commodity brokers.
Digitization has been a boon for trading. Simplifying the process for new entrants as well as seasoned traders, exchange software helps in key decision making with timely insights across multiple parameters. Each platform architecture is ideal for trading investors and entrepreneurs looking forward to diving in.
HashCash CEO and Blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury states, "Forex, stocks, and commodity trading exchanges require platforms capable of withstanding high trade volumes. HashCash platforms consist of all the necessary features to ease trading experience, in addition to dedicated support services."
The expansion into trading market architecture will boost progress and business opportunities. In turn, a better scope for growth will provide the necessary impetus for innovation and entrepreneurship.
The white-label exchange architecture for forex consists of the latest technical updates such as AI Technology, NLP, Machine Learning, API, and currency trading. The stock exchange counterpart features KYC, History, trading ledger, and holding. The commodity exchange platform comprises Advanced Analytics, software customization options, real-time alerts on futures and commodities. The platforms also have the basic options for trading- deposits, withdrawals, stop losses, and more.
HashCash designed products are deployed in more than 26 countries. The company recently received the top honors in blockchain development in an international list compiled by a global research firm. HashCash also recently joined forces with a space tech giant for the development of a space commodities exchange. The company runs a global cryptocurrency exchange, PayBito, and is an early advocate of integrated crypto-forex trading software.
"There is a great business opportunity in the combination of forex and cryptocurrency trading. The global adoption of cryptocurrencies indicates that they are the future, and will have a great role in upcoming innovations like the Metaverse and Web 3.0," stated Chowdhury, a proponent of cryptocurrency and financial literacy.
Enterprises and investors looking to add forex, equities, or commodities trading to their business portfolio can skip past the development hassles with white label exchange solutions from HashCash; effectively saving time, resources, and money.
- About HashCash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers custom crypto exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
