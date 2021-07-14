PALO ALTO, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HashCash Consultants, a leading developer of blockchain-powered crypto solutions. HashCash is known to contribute to the digital asset space by propagating various innovative concepts, theories, and ideas that may be materialized to better equip the decentralized sphere.
A 'Crypto Growth' monitor application is intended to strain, sort, scan, and analyze millions of news articles generated in a day. AI and analytics tools should effectively churn out a pattern reflecting the current trend in the digital asset space. This application may accurately produce a 'popularity' chart on the cryptocurrencies in the market. This may provide an insight predicting the spike and dip in the trajectory of a specific cryptocurrency accepting the fact that news and social media platforms play a decisive role in its growth.
"The effort is directed towards a prior 'catching of the wind' so as to allow small investors sufficient time to cope up and buffer any 'shock' move in the growth chart of a particular digital asset," says HashCash Chief and Blockchain Pioneer Raj Chowdhury.
Chowdhury has, in the past, been vocal about prominent crypto investors exercising their powers and controlling the performance of specific crypto by simply tweeting in favor or otherwise. This has led to panic buying and selling of the digital assets which otherwise could have been more profitable to average investors.
"We strive to establish a decentralization in the global economy. But we're actually tending towards a 're-centralization' with the control once again passing on to the handful of investors with power," adds Chowdhury.
HashCash endeavors to lead on the innovation front and its media section reveal its commitment towards bringing decentralization mainstream.
The Crypto Growth Monitor is an instrument that studies the trends and gains insight fostering preparedness among the users for new turns in the track. This should substantially reduce anxiety among investors by purchasing time.
- About HashCash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers custom exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
