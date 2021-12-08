PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global blockchain development company HashCash Consultants announces enhancements to its white label crypto exchange platform with brand new security features.
HashCash's white label crypto exchange platform is backed by the SegWit process and supports multicurrency for both fiat and crypto. It is a high-frequency crypto exchange platform that offers a Multi-signature Wallet. Recently added security features to the state-of-the-art digital currency exchange should be impactful in anticipating a rise in client enrollment, trade increment, and generated revenue. Crypto traders' assets are protected by DB encryption and other revamped security protocols. Using the white label Crypto exchange platform is made easier due to the scalable architecture and the technology behind it. It makes the addition and removal of crypto faster and easier. Additionally, it provides enterprises with 3-point architectural features that allow them to meet KYC and AML compliances. The security features also include BIP 32 in blend with Firewall, Firebase, and the Priority Matching Engine. It additionally speeds up the exchange execution rate to a significantly higher level.
HashCash's team of highly experienced professionals is a part of the crypto revolution for businesses worldwide, providing white-label solutions that help startups and crypto enterprises achieve financial success. Security features are concluding elements for crypto investors alongside execution and adaptability. As the leading blockchain development pioneer, HashCash Consultants guarantees that its clients benefit greatly from the most recent security upgrades incorporated into their white label crypto exchange platform for a safer and smoother trading experience.
"The recently added security features of our White label crypto trade platform are great for businesses worldwide who are new into the crypto domain. Saving both time and cost with effective security protocols, an enterprise will benefit manifold," comments HashCash CEO, Raj Chowdhury.
HashCash Consultants has viably forged business partnerships with organizations in nations like Africa, Portugal, Singapore, UAE, India, the USA, Europe, and so on. Its white label products and services are highly rated and sought after by global banks, financial organizations, and new crypto organizations. It currently holds the highest rank in the sphere of white label crypto exchange development.
HashCash contributes to the crypto revolution with its highly rated white label software and platforms for crypto trading, blockchain-based installment handling, forex services, ICO arrangements, and some more. It is highly successful in bringing diverse businesses into the crypto sphere with its stellar blockchain expertise. As a fundamental driving force of the worldwide crypto reception, HashCash has claimed the top spot among organizations providing crypto exchange technology.
- About the company:
HashCash is a global software company offering solutions in Blockchain, AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & Digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers white label crypto exchange solutions, Payment processor software, ICO services, and customized Blockchain use case development. It propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
Media Contact
COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info
SOURCE Hashcash Digest