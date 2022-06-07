HashCash follows up its expansion plans with major changes in the outlay of its HR department. A decentralized approach is what's coming through.
PALO ALTO, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global blockchain development company, HashCash Consultants, reveals plans to decentralize its human resource department. The major shift is to be carried forward by the HR core team.
In the intended decentralized system, hiring decisions are to be made at the local development center level. Founder and CEO of HashCash Consultants, Raj Chowdhury, remarked, "This approach should reduce the number of personnel interviews and the overall time required in the recruitment process,"
"It would also enable the business heads at each development center to hire on the basis of current and local needs."
After a series of successes in the international crypto market providing white label crypto exchange software, HashCash Consultants announced an expansion of facilities in Dubai. Only weeks leading to this, the company revealed its acquisition of a two-acre property in the Bengal Silicon Valley - a prominent tech hub in Kolkata, India. The fintech startup is also on a hiring spree looking at over 100 in India alone, building strength across departments.
Given the scale and magnitude of growth required and expected of HashCash at this stage, the higher management has concurred that decentralization of the human resources is what should best suit the situation.
In the proposed decentralized system, payroll checks would be issued by each development center instead of being despatched from central headquarters. This would typically warrant that the employees receive their pay sooner as their paychecks or direct deposits occur closer to where they are issued. More power and control regarding recruitments and appraisals would be vested in the local business heads.
"Decentralization of human resources also implies localized policy-making incorporating the local ethics, laws, and territorial norms," added Chowdhury.
To sum up, the role of the personnel in the HR department wouldn't be vastly different from its centralized system. The difference, however, would appear in its way of functioning. The system should be characterized by local administrations which would follow a similar format across locations, varying only in the regulations mandated by the jurisdictions.
