PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global blockchain development company HashCash Consultants proposes a blockchain model prototype for optimizing assets across multiple industrial sectors. The projected prototype will bring out better value from existing system assets, increasing their versatility and resilience.
Rapid technological progress has brought forward innovations across several domains including oil and gas, power generation, and the utility sector. A significant challenge of undertaking optimum asset decisions in an isolated environment is when each available alternative fails to disclose the required incentive for the task at hand. Blockchain technology ensures compliance within regulations, thereby reducing expenses- a crucial part of running successful organizations.
HashCash CEO and blockchain pioneer, Raj Chowdhury, states, "Distributed ledger within the blockchain architecture facilitates easy integration with advanced technologies like AI, Big Data, Cloud and IoT. A uniform consensus authenticates each record, eliminating chances of error."
Blockchain brings in seamless connectivity within existing business networks enhancing system diversity. Permissioned networks allow organizations to leverage the best out of their existing asset resources enabling consistency, open collaboration, transparency across transactions, and even the creation of new assets.
"Blockchain-powered asset optimization features digital smart contracts, time-stamped ledger transaction records with transparent visibility across the entire infrastructure. This allows enterprises better decision-making options," concluded Chowdhury.
HashCash has been a global frontrunner in blockchain development and was awarded top honors by a global business research firm. The company delivers a blend of excellence and innovation offering blockchain products across banking, fintech, cryptocurrency, IT domains, and more. The company is also building prototypes for blockchain-based DNA sequencing and the prevention of child trafficking.
A blockchain asset optimization platform can help enterprises in the better allocation of assets and resources. HashCash continues its steadfast commitment to delivering revolutionary blockchain solutions for business transformation.
- About HashCash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers custom crypto exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
Media Contact
COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info
SOURCE Hashcash Digest