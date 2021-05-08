PALO ALTO, Calif., May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capitalizing on the trends of the times, HashCash lends out its expertise, this time to a UAE-based concern. Global blockchain development company HashCash Consultants is set to build a crypto exchange for a UAE-based enterprise.
HashCash is a trusted developer of privacy-enabled, secure, robust, and scalable products. It is the force behind PayBito a regally flourishing international cryptocurrency exchange and also a provider of a wide range of white label products to the crypto and banking sector.
Building a crypto-trading platform for an enterprise operating in UAE comes with a unique set of challenges with respect to the regulations imposed on the trade including the Sharia Compliance on the operation. The HashCash design team intends on being updated with their research on the regulations imposed on cryptocurrency trade in the region.
Given the frequent attacks on crypto-exchanges, HashCash employs a dedicated team to scour for the presence of malicious entities and find ways to secure the vulnerabilities. The security operations and development teams are to cooperate in this project in order to bolster the application's security front.
"Over the years in operation, HashCash has delivered several of such products as a crypto exchange. However, each time the challenges that have struck us have been unique as the concept of cryptocurrency, in itself, is evolving," says Raj Chowdhury, the CEO of HashCash Consultants.
HashCash has had diverse goals of its own for the year alongside innovations on its homegrown products. HashCash has worked on integrating interactive features on its white label solutions. It has also accomplished a similar project to the current, for a Portugal-based company. It regularly comes up with documents on seed concepts with potential for advanced application. HashCash has lately extended services in NFT development and CBDC consulting and development areas.
According to Chowdhury, "HashCash has always encouraged concept-building and has ideated several innovation-oriented theories. However, our base products and services remain pivotal to our growth."
The rush over cryptocurrency is visibly overwhelming the crypto exchanges globally causing an increased demand for HashCash designed products in this field. HashCash assures a feature-rich variant with updated security protocols for secure, seamless, and scalable performance.
About HashCash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing and more. HashCash runs US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data and IoT though its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
