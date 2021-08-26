PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug, 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global blockchain development company, HashCash Consultants asserts its next financial venture to revolve around DeFi Lending. This time HashCash partners with a Hong Kong-based bank by designing a DeFi Lending Platform.
Loans are an integral part of the DeFi ecosystem. There exists a large number of protocols allowing people to lend and borrow virtual assets. Decentralized loan platforms form a unique and novel answer to a convoluted set of challenges. Trustless mechanisms dismiss the requirement for the borrower and the lender to identify themselves. Each may access the platform and potentially borrow funds or lend capital to earn interest. This renders the DeFi lending system permissionless.
The HashCash management has stated that the project is still in its planning stage.
"This is a huge project. We are still in the initial phase of planning. The development will commence only once we have finalized the obscure areas," said Raj Chowdhury, HashCash Chief and blockchain pioneer.
"While charting the workflow of the system we need to address the issue of non-return and borrowers fleeing the system. Only when such grave issues are sorted can we move forward to the next phase."
HashCash has previously made its presence felt in the fields of banking, asset transfer, supply-chain, healthcare, education, mining, and more. However, this project, if accomplished, will be a benchmark under the DeFi tab of the financial sector.
"Amid the anticipations and excitement, our goal is centered on resolving the deadlocks that prevent progress in this stream of investment," added Chowdhury.
Indeed this process may open up new investment opportunities with people investing their digital assets in remote businesses and earning substantial returns on them.
About HashCash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers custom crypto exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
