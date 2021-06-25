PALO ALTO, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a proponent of blockchain and cryptocurrency, global blockchain development company HashCash Consultants once again embraces innovation in crypto.
HashCash is to design a crypto token for an Asian 'wine and cuisine' marketing brand. The crypto would be driven by a highly resourceful business logic that reserves the potential for steady growth.
HashCash design and marketing teams are working closely with the development team to take the idea to fruition; already making steady progress on it. The project is exciting and challenging at the same time for the young HashCash contingent.
CEO of HashCash Consultants and Blockchain pioneer, Raj Chowdhury, says, "Our teams are working together to fine-tune the working of the crypto. Upon completion, the crypto will be available in an IEO campaign."
Until recently, innovation surrounding the crypto was restricted to the monetary transactions and fund-transfer realm. Today, business goals of diverse nature, resort to tokenize their business plan or profit-motive.
"The project is veritably distinct from the usual remittance and financial transaction-related crypto that has since long stereotyped the digital asset class. It is refreshing to observe diverse applications pivoting around the technology," adds Chowdhury.
Recent developments, as reflected by the media section, include a potential calling-out to traditional security traders to integrate a crypto exchange to their trading sites. While a section of Forex brokers has already incorporated the platform as an alternative payment platform, others will need to follow suit, sooner or later.
As aptly remarked and iterated by the HashCash Chief, Raj Chowdhury, this is only the beginning. A novel business class is bound to emerge out of the myriad of possibilities offered by the crypto.
- About HashCash Consultants:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers white label crypto exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
