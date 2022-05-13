HashCash Consultant to expand developmental facilities in Dubai, days after it obtains a two-acre space in the Bengal Silicon Valley, Kolkata.
PALO ALTO, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global blockchain development company, HashCash Consultants, announces expansion plans, only a week after revealing its intent of constructing an operation center in the Bengal Silicon Valley, Kolkata, India. This time the company reveals its plans of setting up facilities in Dubai.
In their earlier publications, HashCash management had given a clear indication of their growth in the MENA region as well as the positive impact they were bringing on the crypto industry in the region with their white label solutions. Successes from consecutive projects and growth prospects from the rise in institutional crypto investment drove the management to this decision.
"Having witnessed the enormous growth first hand, it is easy to imagine the mammoth shape that the industry is about to assume in the next five years," remarked Raj Chowdhury, founder, and CEO of HashCash Consultants.
HashCash management has previously stated its intention of large-scale hiring for Indian locations. An expansion in the operation facilities will only boost hiring across various locations.
"Expansion of base for HashCash operation centers will generate employment across departments in both India and Dubai. We look forward to onboarding a significant crowd, shortly," added Chowdhury.
HashCash has lately put its white label products on a 50% discount for a limited period. HashCash has also proposed a blockchain-powered inheritance system resolving the critical problem of passing on the ownership of digital assets to the heirs of the deceased owner.
As the crypto-powered fintech sector aggressively goes mainstream, companies like HashCash are rapidly gaining traction in the institutional investment avenue. It is safe to conclude that the recent developments are a strong indication of the industry's potential in the near future.
- About HashCash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers white label crypto exchange and payment processor solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
