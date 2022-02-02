PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global blockchain development company HashCash Consultants announces plans of increasing its list of blockchain-powered services. The decision is in line with the growing requirements of blockchain adoption across multiple industrial sectors.
Reports from global tech research firm Gartner highlight the growing demand for blockchain implementation across business enterprises and organizations. 60% of respondents in a CIO business agenda survey expressed interest in blockchain adoption across some levels.
HashCash CEO and blockchain pioneer, Raj Chowdhury, addresses the concern stating "Market research clearly indicates the growing interest in incorporating blockchain across the existing infrastructure. HashCash will continue its focused approach of delivering innovation with excellence across blockchain solutions."
While foundational in nature, blockchain architecture can easily integrate itself with existing industry platforms. The inclusion of blockchain technology has delivered results exceeding expectations across several sectors. Notable examples include banking and finance, cryptocurrency exchanges, logistics and supply chain management, healthcare, governance, loyalty reward programs, and more.
"Blockchain's intrinsic properties of immutability, transparency, and uniform data distribution across the network combine and add value to a wide range of business operations and services. Organizations around the world are realizing its role in optimizing efficiency, and even national governments are expressing interest in building national blockchain frameworks," concluded Chowdhury.
HashCash has been a frontrunner in blockchain transformation, lending its technical blockchain expertise to global banking corporations, financial institutions, trading exchanges, and various other industries. The US-based company was awarded the first position among blockchain developers in an international list compiled by a global business services review. The firm recently presented several new blockchain solutions for banking, trade, and finance; including a white-label trade finance portfolio software, blockchain biometric authentication, and HC Market Maker- a financial instrument to secure the best deals in forex conversion.
Blockchain is rightfully placed among the most disruptive technologies in the current world scenario, and its market is still growing. Organizations and enterprises can utilize the technology to bolster business growth, gaining a competitive edge with maximization of productivity and profitability.
- About HashCash Consultants:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers custom crypto exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
