PALO ALTO, Calif., August 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HashCash Consultants, a global software development company, announces an upcoming venture with a Canadian company. HashCash is to build a blockchain-based Customer Loyalty Platform for the e-commerce website.
A customer loyalty platform will be designed to enable the company to float rewards and devise its customer loyalty programs to identify and retain its valued customers. A beta version of the HashCash product will be ready for test deployment by the end of August 2021.
"Customer loyalty programs are excellent marketing instruments when devised appropriately. Our blockchain-powered loyalty platform is designed to maximize customer retentivity and facilitate repeats," remarked HashCash Chief and blockchain pioneer, Raj Chowdhury.
HashCash's development team strives to make the highest impact with innovation in the blockchain and crypto sphere. With the customer loyalty platform algorithm, it looks forward to achieving the scheme for heightened customer retention, balancing company profits, by optimizing the rewarding strategy in the program.
"HashCash pushes to remain in the frontlines when it comes to technological innovation. This is demonstrated in the number of prototypes, concepts, and theories proposed by it," concludes Chowdhury.
The HashCash media section speaks volumes on the effort put forth by the HashCash team in deriving utility out of concepts. The customer loyalty program is a product from a slice of the actual volume of ongoing research.
About HashCash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers custom exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
