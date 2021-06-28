PALO ALTO, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Initial Coin Offering (ICO) has grown to be a convenient, hence, preferred mode of fund-raising given the surge in price and popularity of cryptocurrency. However, there is the business logic to be engineered into the infrastructure prior to the launch. This requires substantial expertise in the blockchain and crypto space.
Global blockchain development company, HashCash Consultants is to support a reputed UAE-based 'Food and Beverage' company by providing complete ICO solutions. The fund from the ICO would be used to expand the already established business by affording cheap acquisition of previously flourishing food companies, failing under the pandemic situation. This attempt should revive the failing businesses and reinstate the employees.
The utility coin, so formed, would be backed by the value of the expanding enterprise. The coins would be offered in various schemes so as to meet the religion-centric needs of Middle-Eastern investors.
The marketing team on this project, headed by CEO, Raj Chowdhury, is already running meticulous market research, the results of which should translate into a white paper.
Founder and CEO, Chowdhury, remarks, "HashCash has carved a niche for itself early on and is now a popular name in the blockchain and crypto space. This project, with its unique set of challenges, will enhance our portfolio further."
Recently, HashCash has partnered with an Egypt-based fintech to provide the crypto solution behind a domestic fund transfer project. HashCash has made significant progress in the CBDC development and NFT spaces.
"Crypto is evolving at an inscrutable pace. A wide range of industries have benefitted from the technology, and new innovations are striking us every day. This venture is a product of similar brainstorming and we look forward to partner more of such projects," adds Chowdhury.
As an organization that advocates the utilization of blockchain technology and concepts such as tokenization, projects such as this make for benchmark in progress.
- About HashCash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers crypto exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
