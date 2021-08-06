PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global blockchain development company, HashCash Consultants announces an upcoming project with a Singapore-based Forex brokerage firm. HashCash is to provide digital exchange architecture and support for the said company.
HashCash designed crypto exchange software integrates the foreign exchange, allowing users to use and trade in both forms simultaneously. Forex brokerage firms may use the exchange for trending and investment in major cryptocurrencies and also use the exchange to accept payment in crypto.
"Building a virtual currency exchange that integrates a foreign exchange was a benchmark for us. And now we're delighted to be able to offer our innovation as a service to other firms," said Founder and CEO of HashCash Consultants, Raj Chowdhury.
"HashCash products are deployed worldwide and our research and development team strives to maintain a front panel when it comes to innovation."
HashCash is a known advocate of blockchain technology. It has on several occasions theorized blockchain innovation to resolve a myriad of issues rampant in various industries. HashCash has also made its presence felt in major global events. HashCash is also a champion in utility token designs and a proponent of the same.
"The incorporation of a crypto exchange with a Forex brokerage agency increases their growth factor by several notches. Our crypto exchange architecture deployed across the globe is proof of it," explains Chowdhury.
As proposed to the Forex brokerage agency, the crypto exchange architecture happens to be one of the most sought-after solutions developed by HashCash. And anticipations on its success is therefore high.
- About HashCash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers custom crypto exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
Media Contact
COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info
