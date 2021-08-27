PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global blockchain development company, HashCash Consultants announces their future pursuit with a US-based company. HashCash will furnish a gaming exchange solution for the said company.
The HashCash-designed gaming exchange software is built to supports both crypto trading and fiat conversion. The application will allow traders to trade in gaming tokens on this platform.
"Our gaming exchange solution targets the gaming industry and the crypto enthusiasts. This will duly convenience and derive profits from the trade of gaming tokens," said Raj Chowdhury, HashCash Chief and blockchain pioneer.
- The HashCash product envelops the following features:
1. Order Book with Matching Engine
2. Customer Management System
3. Document Management
4. System for KYC/Verification
5. Wallet Management System
6. Admin Console
7. UI/UX Branding
8. Block Confirmation tracking
9. ERC20 compatible
10. Pending transaction handling
11. Segwit enabled for Bitcoin
12. 3 point architecture
13. Firebase, firewall implementation
14. Document Management System- KYC/Verification- Geography specific
15. Crypto Liquidity- Integration with other exchanges
16. Exchange FIX API
The HashCash design encompasses white-label cryptocurrency and gaming exchange software solutions to enterprises looking for a one-stop exchange platform and cryptocurrency liquidity. The platform advocates fiat currency purchases. The platform is designed and developed by a group of professionals with wide experience in Banking security systems, cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. The version is downloadable in iOS and Android stores. Our cryptocurrency exchange platform offers some of the most attractive rates and a world-class security blanket.
HashCash-devised gaming and crypto exchange solutions are deployed worldwide running successfully and executing a multitude of exchange offerings on diverse business concepts.
"The product encases one-of-a-kind benefits for to derive profits out of trading gaming tokens and increasing the functional, economic & social value of Gaming Items," added Chowdhury.
The added benefits come in the form of continuous and parallel Gaming Universes.
Use of encrypted blockchain ledgers to store digital assets guaranteeing the safe storage of game items, permanently.
Items could be customized by players allowing them to re-create and trade upgraded assets with unique properties. The ability of the gaming platform to take micro-payments quickly, easily, and affordably will give developers new ways to monetize their games.
About HashCash:
HashCash is a global software company. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets and settle payments across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers exchange and payment processor software solutions, ICO services, and customized use cases. HashCash propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash offers solutions in AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
